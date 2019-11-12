SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police in several districts across central Illinois were busy with weather related calls on Monday and Tuesday.
ISP said they answered hundreds of calls for service in District 9, 10, 12 and 6.
WAND-TV reached out to ISP to get numbers for weather related calls from Monday beginning at 9 a.m. to Tuesday at 11 a.m.
In District 9 alone troopers took over 200 calls for service and investigated several crashes. One crash involved 15 vehicles. Several calls were also placed for motorists stuck in the snow or ditch.
Below are the totals that ISP responded to:
ISP D09 handled:
- Property Damage Only Crashes – 46
- Personal Injury Crashes – 1
- Motorist Assists – 130
- Total Calls for Service - 235
ISP D10 handled:
- Property Damage Only Crashes – 35
- Personal Injury Crashes – 8
- Motorist Assists – 169
- Total Calls for Service - 295
ISP D12 handled:
- Property Damage Only Crashes – 32
- Personal Injury Crashes – 4
- Fatal Crash – 1
- Motorist Assists – 123
- Total Calls for Service - 224
Also in District 6, ISP handled 16 traffic crashes and 97 motorist assists yesterday during the snow fall.
In Macon County, the sheriff's department said they responded to 17 total crashes and five slideoffs, during the snow on Monday. One of those had a minor injury.
ISP continues to urge motorists to slow down during winter weather conditions. They also say that Scott's Law is still an important law to obey as troopers and other emergency workers are out on the road assisting motorists.