SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– In recognition of December 23 as Scott's Law Day, the Illinois State Police are reminding the motoring public of the requirements of the “Move Over” law.
The Move Over Law was enacted in 2002 in memory of Lt. Scott Gillen of the Chicago Fire Department who was struck and killed on Dec. 23, 2000, by an intoxicated driver on the Dan Ryan Expressway while assisting at a crash scene.
According to ISP, in the last five years, there has been an increase of crashes involving Scott’s Law. In 2021, there have been a total of 22 ISP squad cars struck in relation to Scott’s Law and 13 Troopers have sustained injuries from Scott’s Law related crashes.
Violating Scott’s Law, is a business offense, facing a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense, and if the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.
“True winter weather road conditions have yet to reach Illinois,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “It is everyone’s responsibility to pay attention to the road and drive responsibly. Our Troopers are out there making sure those people stuck on the side of the road are safe, so please protect the troopers that are trying to protect you,” he concluded.
Below is total amount of Scott Law related crashes across the past 5 years:
ISP SCOTT’S LAW CRASHES
2021
22
2020
15
2019
27
2018
8
2017
12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.