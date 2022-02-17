CENTRAL IL, (WAND)- Illinois State Police warn of hazardous road conditions in Sangamon, Morgan, Menard and Cass counties.
Several crashes have been reported throughout the area, with several vehicles sliding off the roadway into the median or shoulder.
Police urge motorists to slow down and anticipate slick and icy road conditions.
Snow fall is expected to continue and increase over the next several hours.
ISP is asking you to evaluate if your travel is necessary and always slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.
