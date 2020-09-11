SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police responded to two I-55 crashes Friday in Sangamon County.
Authorities said the first crash - described a multi-car crash with injuries - happened on I-55 northbound at mile post 96. A second crash then happened on the south side of the interstate in the same area.
All lanes of traffic are back open. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.
WAND-TV will update this developing story as more information becomes available.
