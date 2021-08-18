GRANDVIEW, Ill. (WAND) - Police are searching for a missing woman they described as endangered out of Grandview.
Troopers said the woman, 66-year-old Catherine M. Tremain, was last seen at 2146 Cincinnati Ave. in Grandview at 9 a.m. Wednesday. They said she has a condition that places her in danger.
Tremain is 5-foot-9, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hear and green eyes. She was wearing an orange shirt with "Barn in the USA" on it, along with jeans, at the time of her disappearance.
Tremain drives a green 2005 Ford Freestyle with Illinois plate X828015.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office at (217)753-6666 or contact 911.
