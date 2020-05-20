ATKINSON, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Police and the Henry-Mercer Investigation Task Force are asking for help in identifying a deceased victim.
According to ISP, the Henry-Mercer Investigative Task Force is actively conducting a death investigation after the body of a male was found in a landfill in Atkinson Illinois. Which is about 40 minutes to the east of Moline, Illinois.
The investigation began on May 20, around 9 a.m. when the task force responded to the Ecology Solutions Landfill for the report of a male's body being discovered. The landfill provides services to the Chicagoland area.
ISP is requesting the public's help to identify the victim. The person is a white male and appears to have a bald head. There are very limited identifiers currently available, more information will be available after an autopsy is conducted on Thursday.
Anyone with information should contact ISP at 815-632-4010. Callers can remain anonymous. No other details from ISP have been provided at this time, as the investigation is just beginning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.