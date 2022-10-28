SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois State Police is requesting the public's help with the investigation into the death of Andrew Long.
According to ISP, on October 10, 2017, Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in Manchester, Illinois with a head injury. Long was hospitalized and ultimately passed away from his injuries on October 19, 2017.
Police said due to the questionable nature of Long’s death, ISP DCI Zone 4 Investigators are continuing to actively pursue any leads which could provide information regarding the circumstances of Long’s injuries and how he came to be at the location he was found.
Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (217)782-4750 Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County online at morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com or (217) 243-7300. Tips also may be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES) with the first word of the tip being “payout”.
