(WAND)- Illinois State Police make large drug bust overnight northbound on I-57.
According to ISP officers seized almost 60 kilos (123 pounds) of counterfeit drugs, including 500,000 fake pills laced with fentanyl worth $1.5 million.
Police said thousands of lives were saved by preventing this mass distribution.
This is an ongoing investigation. At this time no further information has been released.
