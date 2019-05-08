SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Tow operators had a close call when a semi struck and hit the door of a car they were working on.
Illinois State Police said they were picking up a disabled vehicle on Interstate 72 westbound at mile post 110.
Both tow operators were wearing bright orange coats and reflective vests.
The disabled vehicle had its hazard lights on, and the tow truck lights were also on.
One tow operator was on the bed of the truck. The other was in the car.
Police said as the operator was closing the door of the car, a semi crossed the fog line onto the shoulder and hit the car door and the driver side of the tow truck.
The mirrors on both the semi and tow truck were torn off.
The driver of the semi left the scene and was found at a local truck stop, police said.
The driver was cited for Scott's Law violation, Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Failure to Render Aid, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, and Improper Lane Usage.
The driver will be required to appear in court. Additional charges may be pending.
Scott's Law or the Move Over Law requires drivers to change lanes if police or response vehicles are stopped on the side of the road.