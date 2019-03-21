SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Another Illinois State Police squad car was struck, making that 14 accidents this year.
Now, ISP is speaking out about an alarming trend that's sweeping the state.
Mindy Carroll, the Central Region Publication Officer, says in the last five line of duty deaths, four of those state troopers were struck by a vehicle.
"Last year, we had a total of eight crashes," Carroll says. "The year prior, we had a total of 12 and in 2016, we had a total of five."
According to Carol, an ISP Officer is more likely to die when responding to a traffic crash then in any other scenario.
"I know people always think it's always shootings, and there's always different risks, but our major risk is being on the highway," Carroll says.
Now, state police are asking drivers to remember Scott's Law.
"If you see an emergency vehicle with its lights on, or even a stalled motorist, you have to proceed with caution or move over if you can" Carroll says.
Only one out of the 14 troopers who were involved in a car accident has died this year.
"It was Trooper Christopher Lambert," Carroll says. "It happened in District 15. He responded to a crash and was standing outside his vehicle when he was struck."
Carroll says she hopes no one else is killed while on highway patrol.
"If we can do anything to preserve the life of anybody, especially one of our brothers or sisters, we want to get this message out."