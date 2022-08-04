CHICAGO, Il. (WAND)- Illinois State Police said one its squad cars was hit by a DUI driver.
According to ISP, on Thursday at 2:19 a.m., Troopers responded to investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP District Chicago Trooper on Interstate 94 northbound ramp to Cumberland Avenue.
According to ISP, the Trooper was parked on the side of the interstate inside the squad car with emergency lights activated, investigating a prior traffic crash. The driver of the previously crashed vehicle was sitting in the front passenger seat of the squad car.
ISP said, a gray Jeep, traveling northbound on Interstate 55 northbound, failed to yield to the Troopers car and struck the rear.
The ISP Trooper and driver of the previously crash vehicle had non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The driver of the Jeep, 27-year-old Robert M. Regal of Chicago was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and a violation of Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of an Emergency Vehicle Causing Injury to Another.
A person who violates Scott’s Law, faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.
According to ISP, so far this year, there have been 14 ISP squad cars struck in relation to the Move Over Law and seven Troopers have sustained injuries from Move Over Law-related crashes.
