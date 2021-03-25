BONDVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police confirmed with WAND News a state trooper was involved in a crash in Champaign County.
The crash happened just before 10:45 a.m. Thursday morning on Route 10 in Bondville. Bondville is off of Interstate 72 about five miles west of Champaign.
ISP say Route 10 is closed and will be closed indefinitely due to the crash.
We know at least one person was taken to the hospital. Police have not confirmed details on injuries and how many vehicles were involved.
This is a developing story.
