PESOTUM, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are stepping up their patrols looking for "left lane laggers".
Illinois State Police District 10 is making sure drivers are safe along Illinois roadways. One way they are ensuring safety is enforcing the "left lane lagger law".
"It's been a law for a couple of years now, the illegal use of the left lane," explains Trooper Tracy Lillard.
Trooper Tracy explains "left lane laggers" are drivers who go the speed limit or below in the left lane.
"They are causing other people to get backed up and so what we've decided here in District 10 was to start an initiative to just really focus on those people," said Trooper Tracy.
ISP says authorities have already pulled drivers over and issues citations. Trooper Tracy explains, ISP isn't just looking to hand out citation, they are also looking to educate drivers as well.
"One of the major dangers with this is other people's behavior. Road rage happens, people start to tailgate, they start to pass illegally on the right," explains Trooper Tracy.
ISP stresses it's important to keep the left lane clear. However, Troopers want drivers to know it's OK to be in the left lane, just as long as drivers are there for a purpose.
"We want people to understand if you are driving along and you see a disabled vehicle, abandoned vehicle or an emergency vehicle with its lights on it's OK to use the left lane. We want you to go ahead and slow down and move over to that left lane," said Trooper Tracy.