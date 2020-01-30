SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are reminding drivers to stay off the roads if they plan to drink this Super Bowl Sunday.
Police said people need to have a designated driver if they want to drink and to make sure to always wear seat belts.
"Before the game begins, designate a driver or make other arrangements for a safe, sober ride so that you, your passengers and everyone on our roads can return home safely," said Cynthia Watters, IDOT's bureau chief of safety programs and engineering. "If you volunteered as a designated driver, refrain from drinking alcohol, using cannabis or sampling any other impairing substance. People are relying on you to make the game-winning drive."
Police will be patrolling looking for anyone driving impaired or drivers and passengers who are not buckled up.
"Driving under the influence is the No. 1 cause of highway fatalities," said ISP Director Brendan Kelly. "The Illinois State Police will be watching for drivers under the influence, throwing down penalty flags on violators, and ejecting dangerous drivers out of the game and right into the county jail."
The Super Bowl enforcement campaign is made possible through federal highway safety funds administered by IDOT.