URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are investigating after they say a suspect rammed a vehicle into the fence surrounding the Champaign County Jail on Lierman Street Wednesday morning.
ISP tells WAND News they were called to assist the Champaign County Sheriff's Office due to an officer firing a gun during the incident. However, troopers say no officers nor the suspect were injured during the incident.
Troopers say around 8:40 a.m. the suspect rammed the vehicle into the gate of the fence surrounding the jail at 502 S. Lierman Street in Urbana. The suspect then ran but was caught and taken into custody.
WAND News crews on scene saw multiple streets shut down and police staged at a nearby gas station on University Avenue.
The name of the suspect and his motive have not been released but Illinois State Police say this is an open and ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with WAND News for updates.
