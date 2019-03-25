(WAND) - Illinois State Police are set to implement an online DNA kit tracking system.
ISP said this is an effort to work toward recommendations set by the Sexual Assault Tracking Submissions Commission.
The Division of Forensic Science has been directed to implement an online sexual assault tracking system by the end of the year which would allow survivors of sexual assault to monitor their evidence online throughout the entire process, from collection at the hospital to law enforcement pick-up, to submission to the forensic lab and the state's attorney's office.