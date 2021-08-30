SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- As a result of months of protesting, and demanding answers, the families of two inmates who died at the Iroquois County Jail, will finally be given some answers.
One year ago Aug. 26, Andre Maiden and Jason Fancher died just 12 hours apart at the Iroquois County Jail while under the supervision of Sheriff Derek Hagen. An autopsy report said one of the two inmates died of an overdose. Yet the families of Maiden and Fancher said this was all a case of medical negligence.
Both familes have spoken out since and after a protest through downtown, activists and family members of Maiden and Fancher met with Illinois State Police’s First Deputy Director Davis and Richard Wilk, Illinois State Police’s Zone Three Commander to discuss the investigation.
The Illinois State Police acknowledged their agency's failure to provide the Maiden and Fancher families with transparency and compassion over the last year, citing intricacies in the case and concern on releasing information that would compromise the investigation.
They have now agreed to release some information on the death of their loved ones.
Up until now, there has been no transparency around the deaths of these two men, from the Illinois State Police or from local officials in Iroquois County, including Sheriff Derek Hagen.
After a year of grieving with no answers and no closure, Jerrie Craighead, mother of Jason Fancher, said of the meeting: “I feel that I have finally been acknowledged and that our concerns are valid.”
She’s eager to use this information to improve conditions at Iroquois County Jail so the negligence that led to the death of her son does not continue.
The Maiden and Fancher families should expect the redacted report in the next week.
While these intricacies certainly complicate things, both the families and advocates maintain that when community members die in a state funded facility the broader community deserves a base level of transparency and accountability from the government agencies responsible, and that to this point the Illinois State Police have failed to deliver this.
The Illinois Prisoner Rights Coalition will move forward with conversations with Attorney General Kwame Raoul to address the dangerously abusive and negligent conditions within Iroquois County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.