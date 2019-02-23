EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois State Police trooper was hospitalized and treated for injuries after being hit by a drunk driver.
Police say an officer was in his car at the Raney St. and Fayette Ave. intersection when Tamra J. Wendt of Effingham attempted to make a turn, but crashed into the side of the vehicle instead. This happened around 2 in the morning in Effingham.
Wendt was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. The Trooper was later transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.