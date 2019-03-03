MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police District 18 is investigating a three vehicle crash involving an ISP police vehicle.
One vehicle and a second were northbound on I-55 near mile post 71. The third vehicle was sitting on the side of the road stationary on the inside shoulder with its emergency lights activated at the same location. The first vehicle applied their brakes as they approached the second vehicle, the driver of the first vehicle lost control of the vehicle and struck the rear of the second vehicle, an Illinois State Trooper.
The first vehicle spun into traffic and struck the third car on the side of the road.
The driver of the first vehicle was transported to Saint John's Hospital with minor injuries; while the ISP Trooper was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Litchfield with minor injuries.
The trooper and the driver of the first vehicle were transported by Farmersville-Waggoner Ambulance. I-55 northbound was shut down for approximately one hour for the scene to be cleared. The crash remains under investigation.
This marks the eleventh ISP squad car struck since January 1, 2019.