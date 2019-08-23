EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (WAND) — An Illinois State Police Trooper was shot in East St. Louis while serving a warrant early Friday morning.
According to ISP, multiple suspects were taken into custody after the shooting in the 1400 block of North 42nd Street.
Around 5:30 a.m. ISP was serving a search warrant, there was an exchange of gunfire at the residence and the trooper was struck.
ISP say the trooper was taken to the hospital and received life-threatening injuries.
The trooper is 33 years old and is a 10 year veteran of ISP.
Police have not said how many people were taken into custody.
This is a developing story and will be updated.