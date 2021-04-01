MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police Trooper Todd Hanneken is being laid to rest Thursday, with community members and law enforcement from across the state and country coming to pay their respects.
Trooper Hanneken was killed in a single vehicle crash March 25 while on duty in along Rt. 10 in Bondville.
Hanneken's funeral was held at 10 a.m. April 1 at Mt. Zion Intermediate School.
A private interment service is being held for the family.
The group "Flag Man's Mission Continues" used volunteers to place 2,000 flags along the route Trooper Hanneken's body will travel.
Governor JB Pritzker released a statement Thursday saying, "Known as Happy by those who loved him, Trooper Hanneken spent more than two decades protecting Illinois. I was moved by the services today and know that District 10 won’t be the same without him. MK and I send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Shelley and their two sons."
