CHICAGO (WAND) - Illinois State Troopers helped deliver a baby on the side of the interstate near Chicago.
Trooper Edgar Valdez De Leon and Trooper Michael Vodicka were on a traffic stop Sunday just after midnight on Interstate 57 northbound near 111th St.
Another vehicle pulled up in front of the marked squad car, and a man got out and told them his sister, Stacey Watkins, was in labor.
About ten minutes later, at 12:08 a.m., the troopers delivered the baby.
Both the mother and baby were transported by ambulance to an area hospital.
Trooper Valdez De Leon was able to go visit the Watkins, the baby's father, Curtis Smothers, and the baby, Carter Lee Smothers, at the hospital the following day.
"I never thought I would get the opportunity to deliver a baby on the side of the road so early in my career with the Illinois State Police," said Trooper Valdez De Leon. "It was a high stress situation, but because of the First Responder training I received at the Illinois State Police Academy, I was confident enough to use the training I received and put it to good use, which led to a successful outcome."
"Trooper Valdez De Leon and Trooper Vodicka were able to demonstrate their dedication to service when they handled this incident," stated ISP District Chicago Commander, Captain Margaret McGreal. "I am proud of their service and the service of all our men and women of the ISP," she added.
Trooper Valdez De Leon is a one year veteran with the Illinois State Police. He is also a current Sergeant in the United States Army Reserves and a 16-year veteran of the United States Army and United States Marine Corps.
Trooper Vodicka is an 8 1/2 year veteran with the Illinois State Police.