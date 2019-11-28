DES PLAINES, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Police were able to help make sure a organ transport made it to its destination this week.
ISP troopers responded to a motorist assist on Tuesday around 4:20 a.m. on Interstate 55 northbound near Des Plaines.
Trooper Cibrian and Trooper Snisko learned that the vehicle had a flat tire and was also carrying a recently procured heart. Three people from the University of Chicago Medicine, a surgeon, a transplant coordinator and a medical student were on their way back from Midway Airport to deliver the heart.
The troopers realized the situation was time sensitive, so they go the heart and passenger to the academic medical center.
IDOT arrived on scene and were able to fix the flat.
Troopers were able to successfully transport the precious cargo and made it so doctors could perform the life saving surgery.
“Time is of the essence when it comes to transplant surgery,” stated Ashley Heher, Director of Media Relations and Breaking News for UChicago Medicine. “There is about a four to six-hour window of time for a heart to remain viable for surgery and the team had already been traveling for approximately 3 hours.”
The heart transplant recipient is still recovering, Heher said.
“Our District Chicago Troopers were able to turn a potentially bad situation into a thankful ending for at least one family this Thanksgiving holiday. I am extremely proud of our officers who acted without hesitation in this life saving transport. I am equally proud of the hard work all of our Troopers do each and every day in keeping our roadways safe and those hearts that travel upon them, even safer,” stated Interim Captain Angelo Mollo.
The troopers were ISP Academy classmates and graduated in August 2018.