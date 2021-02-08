SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police District 9 troopers are responding to multiple crashes Monday morning.
Roads are slick and dangerous for travel.
Units are on scene of a crash at mile post 138, which has traffic backed up northbound for approximately 5 miles.
Motorists using I-55 between Mile posts 114 – 142 should use extreme caution, as the bridge decks are icy and hazardous. Slow down, yield to emergency vehicles.
People are reminded to drive slower and allow more time for breaking and making turns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.