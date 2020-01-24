SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A truck driver has been sentenced for engaging in sex acts with a minor and later leaving the victim on Interstate 55 near Lincoln.
Javier J. Joiner, 25, of Arlington, Texas was arrested in 2018 after beginning a sexual relationship with a minor he met on a social media site. Joiner picked up the 15-year-old in Texas.
Joiner is an over-the-road truck driver and police say he engaged in a sexual relationship with the juvenile from September 2018 until December 2018. During that time Joiner and the juvenile traveled through many states.
According to the charges, Joiner assaulted the juvenile and left her on I-55 near Lincoln, Illinois, after the female tried to end the relationship. The victim was placed in the care of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. Joiner later contacted the female and arranged to travel from Ohio to Lincoln to pick her up.
Joiner was arrested on I-55 near Lincoln on Dec. 21, 2018.
In November 2019, Joiner plead guilty to one count of distributing/production of child pornography and one count of sexual assault of a minor.
Joiner was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by three years of mandatory supervised release, on Jan. 21. Joiner must serve at least 50 percent of his sentence and register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.