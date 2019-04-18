PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two Beardstown people are facing charges after police said they were found with more than 100 grams of meth.
A trooper conducted a traffic stop on US 67 just north of Illinois Route 100 in Schuyler County Tuesday evening.
Valeria Martinez and Kevin Weinmann were arrested after police said they found meth on them.
Agents from ISP Zone 4 Investigations and the West Central Illinois Task Force responded to conduct an investigation.
They later discovered a substance was placed in a sports drink bottle the responding trooper had in his squad car.
Martinez was charged with Unlawful Delivery of Substance Containing Methamphetamine over 100 grams - a Class X Felony, Aggravated Battery of a Police Officer - a Class 2 Felony, Aggravated Battery of a Police Officer - a Class 3 Felony, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine under 5 grams - a Class 3 Felony, Obstructing Justice - a Class 4 Felony, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - a Class A Misdemeanor, Possession of Cannabis 10-30 grams - a Class B Misdemeanor, No Valid Driver’s license, and Operating Uninsured vehicle.
Her bond is set at $250,000.
Weinmann was charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine less than 5 grams – a Class 3 Felony and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver less than 5 grams – a Class 2 Felony.
His bond is set at $100,000.