IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two women were killed in a four-vehicle accident in Iroquois County Monday that started with a police chase.
Illinois State Police troopers were called to US Route 45 south near 1190 N. Road just after 5 p.m.
Police said a vehicle driven by Krista A. Woltz-Hernandez, 44, of Buckley, was going south on US Route 45 near 1190 N. Road while being pursued by the Paxton Police Department and the Ford County Sheriff's Department when she lost control of the vehicle.
They said she crossed over the center line and hit a vehicle driven by Julie L. McGowan, 65, of Rantoul, head-on.
This caused Woltz-Hernandez to spin out and crash into a third vehicle that was also traveling northbound. The third vehicle was driven by Marco A. Perez Bernal, 36, of Onarga.
Woltz-Hernandez's vehicle flipped multiple times and came to rest on the west side of the road.
A fourth vehicle, driven by Cassandra L. Sosa, 21, of Rantoul, drove over debris and got a flat tire.
Both Woltz-Hernandez and McGowan were pronounced dead at the scene.
Perez Bernal was taken to the hospital with injuries.
The driver and two passengers from the fourth vehicle were not injured.
The crash is under investigation by Illinois State Police.
