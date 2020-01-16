SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - This week, Illinois State Police have ramped up enforcement of the Move Over Law.
Central Region Public Information Officer, Mindy Carroll, says this campaign was put in place to remember a fallen trooper.
"Chris was a father. He was a son. He was a husband," Carroll says. "He got out of his car. He wasn't even called to this crash. He got out. He was on his way home to his family. He was doing his job. He was doing his duty."
Operation Lambert is an initiative to raise awareness for the Move Over Law.
"It is in honor of Trooper Christopher Lambert, who was killed in the line of duty in January 2019," Carroll says.
The campaign started on Monday and since then, ISP has written quite a few tickets.
"They've written about 200 citations, statewide, and that's in about four days," Carroll says. "It should be common courtesy, but there are still people who don't know it. There are still people who don't do it."
In 2019, Carroll says nearly 30 squad cars were struck.
"Last year, we've written about 6,500 Move Over citations," Carroll says.
But with the new year, comes new laws.
"As of January, 1, the fines did increase for people that violate the Move Over Law," Carroll says. "It's no less than $250 for the first offense, and no less than $750 for a subsequent offense."
Carroll says she hopes the new year does not follow the previous years pattern.
"That was the worst year in the history of Illinois State Police," Carroll says.
According to Carroll, there will be another operation later in the year to honor Trooper Brooke Jones-Story. She was another trooper who lost her life because someone failed to move over.