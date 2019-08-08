SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Police announced a new way to streamline results from state forensic labs.
ISP said the method called Lean Six Sigma Analysis will create a more efficient process at the labs. This method has been successfully used in forensic laboratories across the nation.
Through a state contract with RSM GLobal phase one of implementing this technique began on July 1. The contract cost is $397,840
The hope is this will great a process map to track progress associated with evidence, from initial entry into the lab.
“While I am proud of the efforts the ISP is making toward the pursuit of justice for crime victims across Illinois by completing nearly 23,000 case assignments in the second quarter of 2019, there’s still much work to be done,” stated Illinois State Police Acting Director Brendan F. Kelly. He continued, “The recommendations made through the Lean Six Sigma Analysis must be quickly deployed to increase lab efficiency and reduce the current turnaround times.”
Phase Two of the project is expected to start on Jan. 1 2020.
ISP also plans to hire 26 Forensic Scientist Trainees and to have two additional rounds of hiring in 2020 and 2021 to reach minimum staffing levels of 320 Forensic Scientists.