ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois State Police are warning drivers not be fooled by roads that may look clear, as troopers expect dangerous icy conditions.
State police have been braving the snowy icy roads for two days, and troopers spent the day Friday getting drivers back to their stranded cars.
"For the safety of not only us, but also for the tow drivers, the snow plow drivers and actually the drivers of the cars that got stuck, we were not allowing anyone to tow their vehicles off of the interstate," Lt. Jody Huffman, acting District 9 Commander for Illinois State Police, told WAND News.
Huffman said the tow ban was lifted Friday afternoon, and District 9 worked all day to get drivers back to their cars and trucks.
"We're really focusing on is getting our vehicles off the roadway as fast and safely as we can. Because what we don't want to do is when those temperatures drop and those wind chills come out, we can't allow a person to stay in their vehicle because its physically not safe," Huffman explained.
While no one was seriously hurt throughout the storm, there were may accidents, including state troopers who were hit.
"My heart sinks when I hear that on the radio. That's one of the things that keeps me up at night," Huffman added.
Six troopers were hit Wednesday and Thursday in District 5, 9 and 10.
"I can tell you that no one understands how fast a car is coming until you're sitting on the interstate stationary and you're just waiting to be hit," Huffman added.
While state troopers are working to clear the rest of stranded vehicles this weekend, plows will also finish their work clearing roads. Huffman asks drivers to slow down and be cautious.
"If you see an emergency vehicle, whether that's fire, police, a snow plow, a tow truck driver, these are all people who are in these vehicles and all they want to do is go home safely to their families," she explained.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office responded to 35 slide-off into ditches and three crashes.
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office handled six property damage accidents and helped 60 drivers stuck in the snow.
Illinois State Police handled 268 crashes in Districts 6, 9, 10, 12 and 21.
