PESOTUM, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are reminding motorists to drive safely this year.
In 2019, Illinois State Police in District 10 will be doing their part to keep the roads safe by aggressively enforcing all Illinois laws.
They are especially focusing on the four most common causes of fatal traffic crashes called, "The Fatal Four."
"The Fatal Four" includes DUI, speeding, seat belt violations, and distracted driving.
They will also be enforcing two additional violations that contribute to road rage incidents and traffic crashes, improper use of the left lane and following too closely.