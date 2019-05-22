DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Thousands across the state are working to keep kids safe, but they cannot do it alone.
Organizations are turning to community members to help keep our most vulnerable safe. Macon County CASA and the Child First Center in Decatur are just two places that work to help children who were abused and neglected.
"Personally, I see the workers who are losing sleep or not spending time with their own families, who have dedicated themselves to trying to keep the children of our community safe," said Jean Moore, Executive Director of Child 1st Center.
The work never stops for those helping children in need. Moore said when it comes to child abuse and neglect cases, protection teams can only do so much in the first 24 hours a report is filed.
"They have to try and find the children and families, then talk with them and initiate investigations. There are a lot of rules and regulations that they have to follow," said Moore. "Honestly, there are not enough boots on the ground to do the job that they have to do."
Moore stressed the importance of community members stepping up and helping.
"Everybody needs to be the eyes and ears out there," said Moore. "If you suspect there is abuse and neglect, call the hot line."
The Child 1st Center is a child advocacy center and serves children and families in both Macon and Piatt Counties. The center is on the front lines of child abuse and neglect cases, while Macon County CASA works with children who are in the system. Julia Livingston, Executive Director of Macon County CASA said it takes everyone to care for children.
"As a child, if you are having these barriers come up that prevent a successful future, the effects of what they experience in childhood can linger into adulthood," said Livingston. "These children are set in place to become that next generation that takes over our community. We need them to have all the resources so that they can have a successful future."
Livingston said it is important to help neighbors and work as a community to raise the next generation.
"It is difficult for just one set of parents or even a single individual parent to take care of multiple children or even one child," explained Livingston. "We all have times in our lives that become tough, and parenting in itself is hard. It is helpful when you have someone you can rely on."
Both Moore and Livingston work non-stop to encourage community members to be the support families need.
"We have a wealth of services in the Decatur and Macon County community, and I don't think people really take advantage of the services like they should," said Moore.
"We are so blessed in our community. Although we've got these needs, we've got so many wonderful services that we know and are prepared to take care of families and children," explained Livingston.
