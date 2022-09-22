(WAND WEATHER) - It's much cooler across Central Illinois, but it's still summer for much of Thursday.
Fall officially begins this evening.
After highs in the 90s Tuesday and the 80s Wednesday, most of Central Illinois will top out in the 60s to around 70° Thursday.
We'll drop into the 40s tonight and for many of us that'll be the first time since May.
Clouds will be on the increase Friday with some afternoon showers. Highs will only reach the low-to-mid-60s.
It'll be mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer Saturday with highs well into the 70s.
By Sunday, some showers are possible with highs in the 70s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
