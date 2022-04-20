(WAND WEATHER)- Much warmer weather is on the way to Central Illinois after one more chilly day.
We'll also deal with several shower and thunderstorm chances.
The first of those arrives today and tonight and it'll be rather windy. Rainfall amounts could reach one-half of an inch.
After highs in the 50s today, we'll reach the low-70s Thursday and then the mid-to-upper-70s Friday.
We'll see a break from the rain early Thursday, but another round of wet weather moves in Thursday evening into Friday night. Some of the storms Friday morning could be strong.
By Saturday, it'll be very windy with highs reaching the low-80s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
