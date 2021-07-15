CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - “We might as well give up, but we don't. Even though we have been asking for these things for years, we don't give up. Even though we cant wait anymore, we do, you know why? Because we want this to be a good neighborhood."
Tegan Schneider, 11, talked to the Champaign City Council after fearing for her own safety in her community.
Kids like Schneider are usually just worried about their next time with friends, or maybe a playdate outside. But Tegan has to worry about other things, like her safety near her own home. Tegan is speaking out as the voice for the kids in her community, hoping they can experience the life of a kid with no fear.
“We care, do you? To us it doesn’t seem like it," she said. "To us, it's like kids like me don't even matter."
Schneider said during the city council meeting on July 13.
Schneider said she thinks Garden Hills has potential, but the community cannot reach it.
"People talk about how, oh, Garden Hills can be a good neighborhood, but when you think about good neighborhoods, you think of people riding your bikes, walking on sidewalks, and we don't have that," Schneider told WAND News.
She recently got a new bike, but then she realized her Garden Hills neighborhood does not have the proper sidewalks to ride it. When she gets home from school or from after-school care, she said the lack of lighting makes it hard for her to get home safely.
"I can't even see my sister walking behind me," she said.
"I'm scared to go on the road because of all the speeding cars. I said I'm scared," said Schneider's little sister, Rylee.
Recently with the rise in gun violence the two girls said they have an extra reason to be afraid.
"When that boy got shot in his wind through his window I was like, oh, that's in my neighborhood, and I got scared," Schneider said. "When I go out to play, I don't even go in my front yard. I go in my backyard where it's closed."
So, through her experience as a kid in Garden Hills, she spoke out to City Council, hoping her voice matters. Her little sister spoke shortly as well. Her mom, Natalie Schneider, said she's proud of both Rylee and Tegan.
"I'm so incredibly proud of them," she said. "I think it speaks volumes to hear it from the children. I know it's scary for my kids and I feel for them, but I'm also trying to teach them to be engaged and to do something about it and to actually take action."
They want the council to use the American Rescue Plan funding to help Garden Hills. Natalie said the family got a bit of feedback from the council but is urging them for more dialogue to Garden Hill residents.
"It would just be nice for them to continue to say, and for us to actually see them out in Garden Hills, trying to come up with solutions instead of just sitting behind, you know, the desk." she said.
The family said it will continue to attend council sessions and hope to work hand in hand with the council to help Garden Hills.
