CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - IV Hydration shops are booming in larger cities across the United States, and now they are making their way to central Illinois.
Hydrations is located off of East Green St. in Champaign on the University of Illinois' campus. The shop offers IV Drips, Oxygen Bar and CBD Oils. The manager of the shop says places like these are becoming more common across central Illinois and the US.
"I wanted an easy way for people to come in and spend 30-45 minutes. They come in, get their fluids, whatever vitamins they want, and they are out the door," said Michael Kittle, Hydrations manager.
Michael Kittle worked in an emergency room as a nurse. During his time in the ER, Kittle noticed dozens of people coming in who just needed fluids.
"We would get a lot of people in who would wait a very long time, and they would end up getting fluids and medicine and then go home. So, I felt like there was a need to offer a more convenient service," explains Kittle.
Hydrations is equipped with an IV Lounge and Oxygen Bar. Kittle said many people think his shop is just a place for people with hangovers, but he said it is much more than that. It is helping people who are dehydrated.
"Even people who don't think they are dehydrated... studies show 75 percent are chronically dehydrated," explained Kittle.
Kittle thinks places like Hydrations are going to be an alternative to non-emergent ER visits.
"People for non-emergent needs are going to start to turn to places like ours. The convince and not having to be in the waiting room with sick people, just a place to come in and out," said Kittle.
Kittle not only has the shop, but also a mobile unit where he can travel to people's homes to give them IVs. However, those are by appointment only. People must be between the ages of 18 and 60 to get the IV drips.
The shop is located at 602 E. Green St., Suite 201 in Champaign. For more information about services click here.