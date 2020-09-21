JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Twyford BBQ & Catering will soon dissolve and move to Puerto Rico, leaders said.
A Facebook post said the company has finalized an opportunity it has been "diligently pursuing" in the last year. It was done as of Sept. 17, and the company is moving to Playa Jobos, Isabela, Puerto Rico, effective immediately.
"Considering the current state of economic affairs in Illinois, as well as the invasion of wind turbines in eastern Morgan County that will be built as part of the Lincoln Land Wind Project, the decision was clear," the post said.
Leaders thanked family, friends, clients and customers who gave them unwavering support in 12 years of operations.
