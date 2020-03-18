JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Smokey, a Jacksonville Fire Department dog who had received national recognition, has died.
The department said Smokey began serving with the department in the fall of 2009. She passed peacefully Tuesday.
Smokey was named "Top Firehouse Dog" nationally in 2013 and made appearances on NBC Today in New York before heading to Chicago for an appearance on NBC's Chicago Fire.
Former Illinois governor Pat Quinn proclaimed Oct. 11, 2013 as "Smokey the Dog Day". Smokey received Senate recognition for her support of Illinois fire safety and prevention.
Smokey taught thousands of children how to "Stop, Drop and Roll" in a fire emergency.
Firefighters shared their sorrow in Smokey's passing Wednesday, remembering when they worked with police to resuscitate her before she joined the department.
"It was a once-in-a-lifetime encounter that was meant to be," said Jacksonville Fire Chief Doug Sills. "She was a friend to all, a valued community member, companion and team member to all Jacksonville firefighters and will be desperately missed."