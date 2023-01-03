JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND)-Jacksonville High School postpones the start of the 2023 school year to Friday, January 7.
According to school officials, the High School's start date is being pushed back due to unfinished repairs after damage to the school's 200 hall.
The school will be using two consecutive emergency days, that are allowed by the State of Illinois, when conditions are beyond the control of the school district.
The staff will be able to continue to report as usual, to prepare for the modifications required while the work in the 200 hall is being completed.
Per Illinois Code, if only one school of a multi-school district is closed due to an emergency need, the days do NOT need to be made up. These days will not impact the school's schedule.
The delayed start only applies to Jacksonville High School students, all other area schools will start on Wednesday, January 4 as planned.
School officials say all events, including practices, will continue as normal.
