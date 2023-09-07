JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Jacksonville man who allegedly made posts online threatening to kill President Joe Biden, other politicians, police, and children of law enforcement has been arrested by the Secret Service.
Adam R. Mouser, 39, is facing federal charges after making threats against Biden, the First Lady, former President Barack Obama, Hilary Clinton, and others in tweets posted to Twitter (now known as X).
The posts were reportedly made between August 9-11.
Agents said Mouser posted he would shoot police and track down the children of law enforcement and shoot them if officers came to arrest him.
The Jacksonville Police Department and a Secret Service agent confronted Mouser at his residence on August 23.
He allegedly admitted to posting the threats. He accused officers of trying to deny him his First Amendment rights to Freedom of Speech.
After that visit, he posted to social media saying he thought agents would come back to his home and kill him.
