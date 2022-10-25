JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — The Jacksonville Police Department confirmed that 20-year-old Demond Harris was arrested on charges of child pornography possession.
Harris was arrested on Monday after a five month investigation. The investigation is ongoing and no other information has been released at this time.
After a court appearance on Tuesday afternoon, his bond was set at $5,000 and a preliminary hearing has been set for November 1.
