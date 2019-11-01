CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Jacksonville man lost his life in a semi tractor-trailer crash, authorities said.
According to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup, 38-year-old Kenny W. Hill lost his life in the crash. It happened at about noon Friday on I-74 eastbound near mile marker 186.
Hill was pronounced dead at 1:01 p.m. while in Carle Foundation Hospital's care.
An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday and an inquest may happen at a later date.
The Champaign County Coroner's Office and Illinois State Police District 10 are investigating.