JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) —For the fourth time in a row, Jacksonville memorial hospital has received the highest honor possible for nursing excellence.
“You have certain standards to meet that are around patient outcomes, and nursing satisfaction, and having a great environment where nurses’ voices are heard,” said Chief Nursing Officer, Leanna Wynn.
Only 2% of hospitals in the country have received the award. It's a long four-year process with many requirements.
“If they think you meet the standards then they’ll come onsite for a site visit, and talk to the staff, physician, and community members. The it goes before a commission for a final decision which we heard today,” said Wynn.
The hospital had to submit a 1,200 page application. Even with the difficulties from the pandemic, the hospital was able to earn the designation once again.
“Pandemic years have been particularly difficult but to be able to have successful patient outcomes coming out of that," said Magnet Program Director, Carrie Carls. "I can’t even quite describe it but it just really does feel like a win.”
