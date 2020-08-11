JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Jacksonville Correctional Center is reporting 28 positive cases of COVID-19.
The latest update to the Illinois Department of Corrections COVID-19 page said the facility had 10 positive cases among staff and 18 among inmates.
One staff member has recovered as of Tuesday, per the website. No inmates had recovered at that time.
This follows a large increase in COVID-19 cases among inmates at Logan Correctional Center. This prison had 63 positive cases among inmates and 15 among staff Tuesday, with 10 employees and two inmates having recovered. Logan had one new reported COVID-19 case among staff Tuesday.
Click here for the latest COVID-19 information from IDOC.
