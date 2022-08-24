JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Jacksonville is the first school district in central Illinois to purchase a cutting edge security system for its schools.
By the end of this semester, Superintendent Steve Ptacek hopes to have Centegix technology installed in 11 JSD117 schools.
"Having an alert system that would notify our staff of the necessity of a lockdown situation, that could also notify the police immediately- was the number one things we could do to greatly increase the security of our schools," Superintendent Ptacek told WAND News.
Teachers and staff will be provided with a notification card, which will be worn behind their ID badge on a lanyard.
"If they press that button three times, it will do a local alert to let the administrators, nurse and the SRO know this is not a 911 call out it is just a local emergency, a health emergency or a fight," Ptacek explained.
But if a teacher keeps pressing the button on their badge, police will be notified.
"I think it will give parents peace of mind, students peace of mind, it will give our staff peace of mind," Ptacek added.
The superintendent said the technology will cut down on police response time by notifying officers exactly where the alert was activated.
"Its the quickest way to put our schools on lockdown and let the police know immediately that we need them," Ptacek said.
JSD117 will pay $155,000 out of its general fund for the gear and first year of the contract. It will pay $88,000 for the next four years of the five year contract.
"When it comes to student safety and security, those dollars absolutely argue for putting this in place," Ptacek told WAND News.
The notification cards can only be triggered on the school's campus when in range of bluetooth hubs. Staff cannot accidentally activate a police response when they are at home. The cards are not trackable, and only become active when the button is pushed near a bluetooth hub.
