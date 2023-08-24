JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Jacksonville schools will be dismissing early due to the heat.
In a statement, the superintendent said JSD117 is moving to the SIP Day schedule for Thursday.
"I want to highlight that our busing situation is very different compared to our surrounding schools," he said. "The other schools in our region are much smaller and most have much shorter afternoon bus services. One superintendent I spoke with stated his longest afternoon bus service is 45 minutes. We have students on the bus longer than that and all our drivers and monitors are on the bus for nearly two hours. If we had much shorter bus service times, we would continue with a regular day like most of our neighboring districts."
According to the district's website, the dismissal times for SIP Days are:
Eisenhower, Lincoln, North, South, and Washington - 12:30 p.m.
Murrayville-Woodson - 12 p.m.
Jacksonville Middle School - 12:52 p.m.
Jacksonville High School - 12:47 p.m.
