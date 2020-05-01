JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - It's been tough for the Class of 2020, having to endure cancellations of their classes and social events like graduation and prom. The Jacksonville School District is working to provide as normal of a graduation ceremony for their graduating seniors as possible.
"Our students left on a Friday, and we had our first case in Morgan County on Saturday... We called off the Monday," said District Superintendent Steve Ptacek. "They didn't even know it was their last day. So they have zero closure to 13 years of schooling together."
The district is getting creative in planning graduation for its roughly 220 high school seniors.
"The closest thing we can possibly provide to an actual graduation ceremony for our kids," Ptacek said.
The district's solution to provide normalcy to graduates is a one-by-one ceremony. Each graduate, and up to five members of their family, will enter the school gym, where they'll meet two administrators and two photographers.
"The administrator will announce their name," Ptacek said. "They will walk across the stage, get the diploma off a table, smile for the cameras, get a picture taken, and the graduate and the family will exit."
The ceremony will be compliant with COVID-19 protocols, with no more than 10 people in the gym at once.
"The next family will not come in until they leave," Ptacek said. "And they will come in at a separate doorway, far away from that first family, and we will clean the podium off in between, every time."
The video of each student's walk across the stage will eventually be edited together, to look like a standard graduation.
"The company with the photographers we've hired will take all those small little clips of them walking across the stage and compile it into one graduation ceremony," Ptacek said.
Ptacek said the ceremony is important to provide a proper ending to the students' high school experience.
"We need to give them something that represents an end to this journey of K-12 education," Ptacek said.
Ptacek also said any district wanting to do something similar should consult their local health department and legal counsel, and be ready to think outside the box.
