JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Leaders of Jacksonville School District No. 117 announced they will offer students the options of in-person and fully remote learning during the upcoming year.
In a letter posted to Facebook, Superintendent Steve Ptacek said the district understands not being able to learn in school "will damage the cognitive, emotional, and social development of many of our students." He added he believes the plan the district came up with follows Illinois Department of Public Health guidance.
"Our stance has been, and continues to be, that as long as the IDPH issues guidance allowing schools to remain open, we will give every effort to do so," Ptacek said.
He added, however, that certain situations could force the district to switch to fully remote learning. One example would be if enough bus drivers tested positive for COVID-19, as this situation would leave leaders without the transportation they are required by law to provide.
"I want everyone to be prepared for the realistic possibility that at any given moment we might not be able to adequately staff a class, a grade level, a school, or the entire district for in-person instruction," Ptacek said. "I am working with Dale Bainter from Morgan Country Health to develop both preventive measures and response systems to help minimize any loss of in-person instruction, but I cannot make any guarantees."
