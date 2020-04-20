JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - In times like this, it's all about coming together as a community, and one sewing complex in Jacksonville has done just that.
Times Square Sewing Complex sits in Central Park Plaza in Jacksonville; it's a business that's been in the community for more than 20 years.
Although the store isn't operating like usual, Times Square Sewing Complex has found a different calling.
"I've put my business on the back-burner, while we're trying to do things to help others," Fox says. "We're closed for business. We've really been asked to distribute masks in the community."
Fox says community members have sewed nearly 3,000 face masks to distribute out to the community.
"I think we average 250 to 300 [masks] a day," Fox says.
Masks have been donated to hospitals, nursing homes, group homes, prisons, restaurants and even individual families. Fox says no one is turned away.
"I'm so blessed to see people working together. Last weekend we put a tub out front and let people help themselves," Fox says. "If we can protect one person, it's so important."
Fox says she assembles the mask kits with instructions. Then, community members can pick up the kits outside the store, sew the masks and drop them off.
"We put the word out on Facebook that masks were desperately needed," Fox says. "We have mask patterns at our front door that people can just come up and get."
According to Fox, she cant' believe the community support. She says this is a way for people to keep their hands busy and hearts full.
"The sewing community, is very passionate community. They not only see the need, but they take action," Fox says. "My personal feeling is, when you take your mind off your own problems and help others, you feel a lot better."