JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The superintendent of Jacksonville schools said he was prepared to use emergency days and temporarily close due to the pandemic, but decided against it.
Steve Ptacek said the district has multiple issues it is dealing with as COVID-19 surges, including "extreme" absences, the delay or temporary stoppage of some busing services because of a lack of available staff, and transfers. He said the district had eight known transfers during the week of Jan. 10 and leaders are waiting to hear about several others.
The superintendent added staff is having to adjust to what he called a "revolving door" of student attendance. Because of the high level of absences, he said school days are "not as effective and impactful as they should be."
He added the week of Jan. 17 has been "the most challenging week since COVID began."
"With all that has been going on, I was ready to use emergency days to create an extended weekend," Ptacek said on Wednesday. "But before I made that final call, Morgan County Health Director Dale Bainter knew the hospital had concerns and suggested I call Dr. Scott Boston, CEO of Jacksonville Memorial Hospital. The conversation changed everything."
He said he learned the hospital is facing its most challenging time since the start of the pandemic. It averages four patients in the ICU and currently has 15 ICU patients. Ten of those patients are on ventilators.
The hospital also has three times its regular critical care patient load and is using 15 of its 20 emergency room beds for non-emergency patients who have been admitted.
"The hospital is in a critical situation, and the loss of staff due to this virus is straining its ability to provide services, just like JSD117. Dr. Boston highlighted that a substantial number of his staff need our schools to stay open so they can come to work and serve our community," Ptacek said. "While I was ready to place the importance of our educational mission over the inconvenience of many of our working families, I cannot place our mission above the safety of our entire community.
"Even if many of our classes resemble daycare facilities more than schools in the upcoming week, they will remain open to allow our medical personnel and other first responders to go to work and serve all of us."
In the next week, Ptacek said bus services may have to be altered or canceled, there will be limited supports for absent students and potentially other problems. He said the staff is doing a great job at keeping doors open so the community can keep moving forward "as normally as possible."
The public is asked to thank staff members and substitute teachers for their hard work during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.